The Futility of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)’s Fundamentals

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.25, with weekly volatility at 2.00% and ATR at 1.48. The CBT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.81 and a $64.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.49 million, which was -61.07% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 306.33K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.64% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.58 before closing at $64.28. CBT’s previous close was $63.87 while the outstanding shares total 56.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.66.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Cabot Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CBT, the company has in raw cash 146.0 million on their books with 52.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.22 billion total, with 647.0 million as their total liabilities.

CBT were able to record 17.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 86.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cabot Corporation (CBT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, Cabot Corporation recorded a total of 842.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.68% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/09/2021 quarter increasing by 11.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 628.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 214.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 56.60M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.50 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/09/2021 (1.38 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBT attractive?

In related news, SVP and General Counsel, Kalita Karen A sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.84, for a total value of 675,968. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Kalkstein Hobart now sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 511,169. Also, Vice President and Controller, Dumont Lisa M sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 62.35 per share, with a total market value of 86,666. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Kalkstein Hobart now holds 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 357,107. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cabot Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.50.