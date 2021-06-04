Should You Buy India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.76% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.39 before closing at $1.41. Intraday shares traded counted 1.4 million, which was 5.72% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.48M. IGC’s previous close was $1.45 while the outstanding shares total 41.30M. The firm has a beta of 4.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.01, with weekly volatility at 6.07% and ATR at 0.10. The IGC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.51 and a $4.50 high.

Investors have identified the Conglomerates company India Globalization Capital Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $57.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IGC, the company has in raw cash 0.97 million on their books with 0.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.42 million total, with 1.92 million as their total liabilities.

IGC were able to record -9.68 million as free cash flow during the 08/06/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.29 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/06/2021 quarter of the year, India Globalization Capital Inc. recorded a total of 0.11 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -430.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/06/2021 quarter reducing by -15.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 94000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 14000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.30M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/06/2021.

Is the stock of IGC attractive?

In related news, Director, PRINS RICHARD K sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.75, for a total value of 87,500. As the sale deal closes, the Director, PRINS RICHARD K now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,005. Also, Exec. Chairman & CEO, MUKUNDA RAM sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 2.14 per share, with a total market value of 107,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, PRINS RICHARD K now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.90%.