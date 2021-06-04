Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shares fell to a low of $338.16 before closing at $338.38. Intraday shares traded counted 0.41 million, which was -8.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 381.94K. LAD’s previous close was $348.50 while the outstanding shares total 26.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.67, and a growth ratio of 0.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.87, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 13.13. The LAD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $121.43 and a $417.98 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.90% on 06/03/21.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Lithia Motors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LAD, the company has in raw cash 170.3 million on their books with 60.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.29 billion total, with 2.61 billion as their total liabilities.

LAD were able to record 446.4 million as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 496.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, Lithia Motors Inc. recorded a total of 4.34 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 35.44% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter increasing by 9.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.63 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 715.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.60M with the recently reported earning now reading 5.87 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (5.89 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 25.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LAD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LAD attractive?

In related news, Director, McIntyre Shauna sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 388.97, for a total value of 42,787. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Miramontes Louis now sold 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 133,358. Also, Director, DEBOER SIDNEY B sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 385.02 per share, with a total market value of 4,586,383. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DEBOER SIDNEY B now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,800,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

9 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lithia Motors Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $450.82.