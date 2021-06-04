Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Gain 25.70% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.43, with weekly volatility at 1.75% and ATR at 2.29. The LAMR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $59.78 and a $107.46 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was -1.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 492.50K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.54% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $104.21 before closing at $104.61. LAMR’s previous close was $106.25 while the outstanding shares total 100.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.86, and a growth ratio of 14.62.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LAMR, the company has in raw cash 43.05 million on their books with 155.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 287.35 million total, with 516.43 million as their total liabilities.

LAMR were able to record 66.99 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -78.52 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 83.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) recorded a total of 370.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter reducing by -15.54%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 131.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 239.67 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 100.97M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.38 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (1.15 cents a share).

Is the stock of LAMR attractive?

In related news, CFO, Treasurer, EVP, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 91.87, for a total value of 238,770. As the sale deal closes, the CFO, Treasurer, EVP, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle now sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 221,344. Also, Director, Fletcher Nancy bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 10. The shares were price at an average price of 65.94 per share, with a total market value of 98,904. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAMR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $109.33.