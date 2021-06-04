Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Loss -34.58% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.36 before closing at $2.44. Intraday shares traded counted 1.41 million, which was 18.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.72M. KXIN’s previous close was $2.44 while the outstanding shares total 41.72M. The firm has a beta of -0.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.95, with weekly volatility at 6.88% and ATR at 0.19. The KXIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.40 and a $13.40 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Kaixin Auto Holdings as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $168.65 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KXIN, the company has in raw cash 1.04 million on their books with 15.21 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 49.39 million total, with 48.84 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of KXIN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Shareholder Value Fund sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.15, for a total value of 503,344. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 72.11%.