Is WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Still Worth A Bite?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.50% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.64 before closing at $27.99. Intraday shares traded counted 1.44 million, which was 12.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.64M. WSC’s previous close was $28.13 while the outstanding shares total 228.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 72.14, and a growth ratio of 1.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.28, with weekly volatility at 2.65% and ATR at 0.77. The WSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.67 and a $30.38 high.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WSC, the company has in raw cash 26.93 million on their books with 16.23 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 404.06 million total, with 448.61 million as their total liabilities.

WSC were able to record 62.23 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 122.07 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. recorded a total of 425.32 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 39.85% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter reducing by -2.9%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 156.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 269.08 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 228.29M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/16/2021 (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WSC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WSC attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Sapphire Holding S.a r.l. sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.41, for a total value of 27,886,562. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Robertson Stephen now sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,886,562. Also, Director, SAGANSKY JEFFREY sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were price at an average price of 29.41 per share, with a total market value of 22,309,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Robertson Stephen now holds 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 466,393,812. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

9 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WSC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.36.