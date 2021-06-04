First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is trading at $25.10 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares fell to a low of $24.45 before closing at $25.10. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was -156.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 169.38K. FFWM’s previous close was $25.12 while the outstanding shares total 44.71M. The firm has a beta of 1.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.06, and a growth ratio of 1.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.80, with weekly volatility at 3.08% and ATR at 0.79. The FFWM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.29 and a $25.81 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.08% on 06/03/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Foundation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

FFWM were able to record 31.99 million as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -161.68 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 32.62 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, First Foundation Inc. recorded a total of 59.14 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.41% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter increasing by 2.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 54.23 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 44.71M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.50 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.50 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFWM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFWM attractive?

In related news, President, FFA, HAKOPIAN JOHN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.25, for a total value of 252,500. As the sale deal closes, the President, FFA, HAKOPIAN JOHN now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 250,377. Also, President, FFA, HAKOPIAN JOHN sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 23.43 per share, with a total market value of 468,520. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, KELLER ULRICH E. JR now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 580,850. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Foundation Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFWM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.80.