Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares fell to a low of $8.05 before closing at $8.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was -143.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 178.57K. BBCP’s previous close was $8.18 while the outstanding shares total 53.15M. The firm has a beta of 1.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.48, with weekly volatility at 3.36% and ATR at 0.26. The BBCP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.82 and a $8.36 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.59% on 06/03/21.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $466.86 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 55.68 million total, with 40.31 million as their total liabilities.

BBCP were able to record 3.15 million as free cash flow during the 09/20/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.46 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 12.58 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/20/2021 quarter of the year, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 70.42 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.0% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/20/2021 quarter reducing by -12.45%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 40.56 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 29.86 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.15M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.23 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/20/2021 (0.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BBCP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BBCP attractive?

In related news, Director, PIECUCH JOHN M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.01, for a total value of 6,020. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Stevens Brent M now sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,106. Also, Director, Stevens Brent M sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.96 per share, with a total market value of 5,532. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Stevens Brent M now holds 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,178. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 25.57%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BBCP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.88.