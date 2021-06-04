Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 115.00, and a growth ratio of 31.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.56, with weekly volatility at 1.60% and ATR at 2.10. The CPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $85.74 and a $129.98 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.58% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $128.34 before closing at $129.15. Intraday shares traded counted 1.01 million, which was -40.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 717.87K. CPT’s previous close was $129.90 while the outstanding shares total 99.55M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Camden Property Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CPT were able to record -1.87 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -87.03 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 88.46 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Camden Property Trust recorded a total of 267.57 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.63% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 2.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 211.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 55.64 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 99.55M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.31 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (1.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPT attractive?

In related news, Director, Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 123.55, for a total value of 219,548. As the sale deal closes, the Director, INGRAHAM SCOTT S now sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,025,883. Also, EVP, Operations, Baker Laurie sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were price at an average price of 120.48 per share, with a total market value of 56,387. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, PAULSEN WILLIAM F now holds 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 597,135. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

8 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Camden Property Trust. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $125.00.