Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.30, with weekly volatility at 1.53% and ATR at 4.19. The AVY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $109.07 and a $226.19 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.49 million, which was 15.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 574.27K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.06% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $216.575 before closing at $219.25. AVY’s previous close was $219.38 while the outstanding shares total 83.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.20, and a growth ratio of 3.16.

Investors have identified the Business Equipment & Supplies company Avery Dennison Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.63 billion total, with 2.06 billion as their total liabilities.

AVY were able to record 181.8 million as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 75.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 209.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, Avery Dennison Corporation recorded a total of 2.05 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.0% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter increasing by 2.94%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.45 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 597.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 83.10M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.52 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (2.40 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AVY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AVY attractive?

In related news, Director, HICKS KEN C sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 220.22, for a total value of 1,391,350. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Anderson Anthony now sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,799. Also, VP & Chief Information Officer, Colisto Nicholas sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 180.67 per share, with a total market value of 36,134. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP and Chief Legal Officer, Walker Ignacio J now holds 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 400,074. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

6 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Avery Dennison Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AVY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $226.80.