At Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.45, with weekly volatility at 0.68% and ATR at 0.08. The GNPK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.76 and a $11.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.54 million, which was -63.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 332.39K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.10% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.02 before closing at $10.04. GNPK’s previous close was $10.03 while the outstanding shares total 20.47M.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $205.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (GNPK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.33 million total, with 0.19 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GNPK attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 63,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.72, for a total value of 685,010. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Crescent Park Management, L.P. now bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 373,245. Also, 10% Owner, Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 57,098 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.39 per share, with a total market value of 593,528.