Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Prospects Worsening?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.12, with weekly volatility at 2.81% and ATR at 5.97. The ALB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $72.39 and a $188.35 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.54 million, which was 51.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.29% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $165.7801 before closing at $168.17. ALB’s previous close was $170.36 while the outstanding shares total 116.72M. The firm has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 50.11, and a growth ratio of 1.96.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Albemarle Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ALB, the company has in raw cash 569.86 million on their books with 0.62 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.01 billion total, with 953.26 million as their total liabilities.

ALB were able to record -21.73 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -176.87 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 157.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Albemarle Corporation recorded a total of 829.29 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter reducing by -6.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 565.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 263.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 116.72M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.05 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (1.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALB attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Admin Officer, NARWOLD KAREN G sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 164.76, for a total value of 1,010,803. As the sale deal closes, the President, Lithium, Norris Eric now sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 488,714. Also, President, Catalysts, Crawford Raphael Goszcz sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 160.44 per share, with a total market value of 6,597. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Catalysts, Crawford Raphael Goszcz now holds 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 999,111. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

11 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Albemarle Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $161.22.