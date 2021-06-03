The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) moved down -5.86% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares fell to a low of $81.67 before closing at $82.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was -132.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 296.47K. ENSG’s previous close was $83.92 while the outstanding shares total 54.19M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.81, and a growth ratio of 1.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.77, with weekly volatility at 2.23% and ATR at 2.65. The ENSG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.85 and a $98.66 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.92% on 06/02/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company The Ensign Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ENSG, the company has in raw cash 155.53 million on their books with 2.83 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 513.32 million total, with 443.02 million as their total liabilities.

ENSG were able to record 18.96 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -81.03 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, The Ensign Group Inc. recorded a total of 627.25 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.0% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -0.28%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 515.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 111.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.19M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.92 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (0.81 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENSG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENSG attractive?

In related news, Director, Daniels Lee A sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 82.67, for a total value of 81,265. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Shaw Daren now sold 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,465. Also, Director, Daniels Lee A sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 20. The shares were price at an average price of 88.12 per share, with a total market value of 86,622. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Shaw Daren now holds 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 143,217. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Ensign Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENSG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $99.00.