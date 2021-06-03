SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.92, with weekly volatility at 1.40% and ATR at 1.25. The SSNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.45 and a $75.94 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.79 million, which was 34.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.21M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.15% on 06/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $72.91 before closing at $73.07. SSNC’s previous close was $73.92 while the outstanding shares total 257.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.87, and a growth ratio of 9.41.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SSNC, the company has in raw cash 258.1 million on their books with 178.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.2 billion total, with 3.13 billion as their total liabilities.

SSNC were able to record 154.3 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 819.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 185.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 1.23 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.85% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 2.43%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 674.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 559.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 257.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.68 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (1.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SSNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SSNC attractive?

In related news, Director, MICHAEL JONATHAN E bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 74.33, for a total value of 1,487. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Frank Joseph J. now bought 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 143. Also, Director, MICHAEL JONATHAN E bought 37 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 67.31 per share, with a total market value of 2,490. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Frank Joseph J. now holds 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.30%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.08.