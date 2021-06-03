Something To Watch Before Buying Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) shares fell to a low of $23.04 before closing at $23.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.74 million, which was 43.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.31M. MX’s previous close was $23.12 while the outstanding shares total 46.33M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.83, and a growth ratio of 0.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.10, with weekly volatility at 4.02% and ATR at 0.80. The MX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.93 and a $26.98 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.90% on 06/02/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 394.88 million total, with 79.62 million as their total liabilities.

MX were able to record 20.14 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.25 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 21.22 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation recorded a total of 123.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -16.2%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 88.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 34.38 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 46.33M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.19 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MX attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.46, for a total value of 1,084,500. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 357,000. Also, 10% Owner, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were price at an average price of 14.20 per share, with a total market value of 1,065,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru now holds 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,992,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.17.