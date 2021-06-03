Should You Buy World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) shares fell to a low of $32.8101 before closing at $33.49. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was -62.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 432.03K. INT’s previous close was $32.32 while the outstanding shares total 63.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.45, and a growth ratio of 4.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.31, with weekly volatility at 3.45% and ATR at 1.26. The INT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.36 and a $37.68 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.62% on 06/02/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company World Fuel Services Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For INT, the company has in raw cash 735.3 million on their books with 26.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.06 billion total, with 2.09 billion as their total liabilities.

INT were able to record 101.4 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 76.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 103.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, World Fuel Services Corporation recorded a total of 5.96 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -34.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 21.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 5.77 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 191.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 63.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (0.33 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on INT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of INT attractive?

In related news, Executive VP & CFO, Birns Ira M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 31.59, for a total value of 63,180. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, CEO and President, KASBAR MICHAEL J now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 314,000. Also, EVP, Global Land, CROSBY MICHAEL sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 31.80 per share, with a total market value of 159,000. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP and COO, Smith Jeffrey Paul now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 652,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on World Fuel Services Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the INT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.00.