Should You Buy Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.79, with weekly volatility at 2.23% and ATR at 2.26. The CVLT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.50 and a $77.77 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.84 million, which was -134.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 357.71K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.22% on 06/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $75.80 before closing at $76.14. CVLT’s previous close was $75.97 while the outstanding shares total 46.88M. The firm has a beta of 0.71.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Commvault Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 607.6 million total, with 373.2 million as their total liabilities.

CVLT were able to record 115.78 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 101.16 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 123.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, Commvault Systems Inc. recorded a total of 191.34 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.9% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter increasing by 1.75%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 29.61 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 161.73 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 46.88M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (0.25 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CVLT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CVLT attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Whalen James J. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 75.14, for a total value of 97,682. As the sale deal closes, the Chief – Business Operations, Merrill Gary now sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 330,362. Also, Chief – Business Operations, Merrill Gary sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 25. The shares were price at an average price of 76.10 per share, with a total market value of 1,065,400. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP Finance and CFO, CAROLAN BRIAN now holds 33,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,557,479. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

7 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Commvault Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CVLT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.57.