Should You Buy C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares fell to a low of $95.29 before closing at $95.57. Intraday shares traded counted 0.75 million, which was 28.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.04M. CHRW’s previous close was $96.42 while the outstanding shares total 134.51M. The firm has a beta of 0.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.63, and a growth ratio of 1.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.73, with weekly volatility at 1.59% and ATR at 2.05. The CHRW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $75.58 and a $106.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.88% on 06/02/21.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CHRW, the company has in raw cash 217.61 million on their books with 250.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.41 billion total, with 2.3 billion as their total liabilities.

CHRW were able to record -62.13 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -26.18 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -56.69 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. recorded a total of 4.8 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 20.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter increasing by 5.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.1 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 702.38 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 134.51M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.29 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (1.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHRW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHRW attractive?

In related news, Director, Crawford Kermit R bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 99.60, for a total value of 99,599. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Legal Officer/Secretary, Campbell Ben G now sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 242,700. Also, Chief Technology Officer, Neill Michael W sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 100.00 per share, with a total market value of 476,400. Following this completion of disposal, the CHRO and ESG Officer, Freeman Angela K. now holds 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 365,553. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 17 have maintained a Hold recommendation on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHRW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $102.06.