Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) moved down -2.79%: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has a beta of 2.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.85, with weekly volatility at 7.44% and ATR at 0.17. The PHIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.82 and a $4.36 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.79% on 06/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.11 before closing at $2.15. Intraday shares traded counted 1.2 million, which was -27.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 941.88K. PHIO’s previous close was $2.21 while the outstanding shares total 13.53M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 33.32 million total, with 2.19 million as their total liabilities.

PHIO were able to record -3.04 million as free cash flow during the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 18.45 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.03 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of PHIO attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Dispersyn Gerrit bought 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.56, for a total value of 5,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ferrara Robert L now bought 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,148. Also, President & CEO, Dispersyn Gerrit bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.03 per share, with a total market value of 7,575. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Dispersyn Gerrit now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.