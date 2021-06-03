Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX:KLR) slip over -6.63% in a week: Is KLR Giving A Buy Signal?

Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX:KLR) has a beta of 0.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.84, with weekly volatility at 4.88% and ATR at 0.68. The KLR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.80 and a $20.75 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.95% on 06/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.40 before closing at $11.54. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was -240.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 341.68K. KLR’s previous close was $11.77 while the outstanding shares total 30.36M.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Kaleyra Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $369.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KLR, the company has in raw cash 35.51 million on their books with 8.08 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 87.86 million total, with 71.67 million as their total liabilities.

KLR were able to record -9.07 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.54 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.21 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, Kaleyra Inc. recorded a total of 39.71 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter reducing by -11.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 33.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 30.36M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/16/2021 (-0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KLR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KLR attractive?

In related news, Director, Lodrini Matteo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.65, for a total value of 116,500. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & CFO, Dall’Aglio Giacomo now sold 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 590,617. Also, EVP & CFO, Dall’Aglio Giacomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.15 per share, with a total market value of 323,004. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Hirsch Emilio now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 80,308. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.40%.