Is Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Still Worth A Bite?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.79, with weekly volatility at 9.41% and ATR at 0.20. The AEHL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.49 and a $5.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.78 million, which was 5.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 823.98K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.74% on 06/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.71 before closing at $2.87. AEHL’s previous close was $2.74 while the outstanding shares total 3.15M. The firm has a beta of 1.24.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.06 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 34.23 million total, with 12.9 million as their total liabilities.

AEHL were able to record 0.18 million as free cash flow during the 09/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.74 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 0.18 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of AEHL attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 49.00%.