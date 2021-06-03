AutoNation Inc. (AN) moved down -66.89% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.87, with weekly volatility at 2.74% and ATR at 3.10. The AN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.64 and a $106.99 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.79 million, which was 4.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 829.24K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.66% on 06/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $102.34 before closing at $102.53. AN’s previous close was $105.33 while the outstanding shares total 83.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.45, and a growth ratio of 0.52.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company AutoNation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.67 billion total, with 3.61 billion as their total liabilities.

AN were able to record 485.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -219.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 526.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AutoNation Inc. (AN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, AutoNation Inc. recorded a total of 5.9 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 20.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 2.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.87 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.03 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 83.10M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.88 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (2.79 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 106.23, for a total value of 209,067. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BURDICK RICK L now sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,249,436. Also, 10% Owner, LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 32,847 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 105.78 per share, with a total market value of 3,474,648. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, LAMPERT EDWARD S now holds 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 479,302. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.80%.

3 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AutoNation Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $112.43.