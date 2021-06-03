Analyst’s Sets Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) New Target at $17.08: FULT is Now On A Buy List

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.73, with weekly volatility at 1.93% and ATR at 0.43. The FULT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.86 and a $18.41 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.78 million, which was 11.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 874.31K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.75% on 06/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.15 before closing at $17.26. FULT’s previous close was $17.39 while the outstanding shares total 162.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.77, and a growth ratio of 1.60.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Fulton Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

FULT were able to record 198.99 million as free cash flow during the 07/20/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -185.96 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 203.41 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/20/2021 quarter of the year, Fulton Financial Corporation recorded a total of 184.94 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.81% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/20/2021 quarter increasing by 0.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 20.49 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 164.45 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 162.44M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.43 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/20/2021 (0.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FULT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FULT attractive?

In related news, SEVP, Mueller Meg R sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.68, for a total value of 198,915. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MOXLEY JAMES R III now sold 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52. Also, Director, MOXLEY JAMES R III sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 17.34 per share, with a total market value of 6,694. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr Executive Vice President, Campbell David M now holds 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,902. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

0 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fulton Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FULT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.08.