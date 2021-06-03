AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) previous close was $114.32 while the outstanding shares total 204.92M. The firm has a beta of 0.54. ABC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.70% on 06/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $114.14 before closing at $115.12. Intraday shares traded counted 0.99 million, which was 10.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.11M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.84, with weekly volatility at 1.60% and ATR at 2.75. The ABC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $92.00 and a $125.86 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Distribution company AmerisourceBergen Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ABC, the company has in raw cash 6.64 billion on their books with 43.88 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 35.47 billion total, with 33.0 billion as their total liabilities.

ABC were able to record 297.54 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.04 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 449.15 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, AmerisourceBergen Corporation recorded a total of 49.15 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -6.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 47.62 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.53 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 204.92M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.12 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (2.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABC attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Chou John G. sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 116.71, for a total value of 709,830. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, President & CEO, COLLIS STEVEN H now sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,487,418. Also, Chairman, President & CEO, COLLIS STEVEN H sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 120.74 per share, with a total market value of 2,525,036. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, President & CEO, COLLIS STEVEN H now holds 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,534,975. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AmerisourceBergen Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $130.40.