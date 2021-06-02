Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) previous close was $11.35 while the outstanding shares total 631.61M. YSG’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.82% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.52 before closing at $11.03. Intraday shares traded counted 5.18 million, which was -55.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.34M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.16, with weekly volatility at 6.67% and ATR at 0.78. The YSG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.50 and a $25.47 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Yatsen Holding Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 908.6 million total, with 173.04 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 69.13 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 151.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 631.61M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (-0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on YSG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of YSG attractive?

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Yatsen Holding Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the YSG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.52.