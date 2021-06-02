Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares fell to a low of $1.47 before closing at $1.57. Intraday shares traded counted 2.43 million, which was 21.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.10M. URG’s previous close was $1.46 while the outstanding shares total 181.89M. The firm has a beta of 1.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.25, with weekly volatility at 7.70% and ATR at 0.11. The URG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.41 and a $1.57 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.53% on 06/01/21.

Investors have identified the Uranium company Ur-Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $300.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 18.21 million total, with 5.25 million as their total liabilities.

URG were able to record -2.08 million as free cash flow during the 07/23/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.67 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -1.67 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 181.89M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/23/2021 (-0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on URG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of URG attractive?

In related news, Director, HUBER GARY C sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.21, for a total value of 154,253. As the sale deal closes, the BOARD CHAIRMAN AND CEO, KLENDA JEFFREY T. now sold 178,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 234,439. Also, See Remarks, CASH JOHN sold 181,106 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 1.36 per share, with a total market value of 245,870. Following this completion of acquisition, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, SMITH ROGER L. now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,350. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ur-Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the URG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.23.