The Futility of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.67% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.66 before closing at $28.47. Intraday shares traded counted 27.42 million, which was -49.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 18.38M. OXY’s previous close was $25.96 while the outstanding shares total 933.10M. The firm has a beta of 2.48. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.02, with weekly volatility at 3.75% and ATR at 1.21. The OXY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.52 and a $32.52 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Occidental Petroleum Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OXY, the company has in raw cash 2.45 billion on their books with 559.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10.07 billion total, with 8.63 billion as their total liabilities.

OXY were able to record 331.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 274.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 910.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Occidental Petroleum Corporation recorded a total of 5.29 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -24.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 21.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.7 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 3.59 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 933.10M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.36 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (-0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OXY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OXY attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, ICAHN CARL C sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.70, for a total value of 89,950,000. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, ICAHN CARL C now sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,600,000. Also, 10% Owner, ICAHN CARL C sold 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 01. The shares were price at an average price of 27.28 per share, with a total market value of 147,312,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, ICAHN CARL C now holds 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,888,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

8 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 17 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Occidental Petroleum Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OXY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.48.