The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a beta of 0.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.12, and a growth ratio of 3.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.43, with weekly volatility at 1.02% and ATR at 0.64. The KO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.51 and a $55.71 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.02% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.095 before closing at $55.28. Intraday shares traded counted 12.42 million, which was 23.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 16.14M. KO’s previous close was $55.29 while the outstanding shares total 4.31B.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company The Coca-Cola Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $239.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KO, the company has in raw cash 8.48 billion on their books with 2.88 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 21.93 billion total, with 16.49 billion as their total liabilities.

KO were able to record 1.42 billion as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.37 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.64 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, The Coca-Cola Company recorded a total of 9.02 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter increasing by 4.53%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.5 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.51 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.31B with the recently reported earning now reading 0.52 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.55 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KO attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, Quincey James sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 54.48, for a total value of 5,993,064. As the sale deal closes, the Europe OU President, KOUMETTIS NIKOLAOS now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,644,249. Also, Vice President & Controller, LOVELESS KATHY sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 21. The shares were price at an average price of 54.30 per share, with a total market value of 394,381. Following this completion of acquisition, the Europe OU President, KOUMETTIS NIKOLAOS now holds 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,198,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

13 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Coca-Cola Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.36.