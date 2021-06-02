Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) moved down -0.25% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) shares fell to a low of $0.51 before closing at $0.51. Intraday shares traded counted 1.83 million, which was 75.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.61M. SYN’s previous close was $0.52 while the outstanding shares total 129.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.28, with weekly volatility at 4.81% and ATR at 0.04. The SYN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.26 and a $1.70 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.17% on 06/01/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Synthetic Biologics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $66.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 78.64 million total, with 2.12 million as their total liabilities.

SYN were able to record -3.34 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 70.66 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.33 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Synthetic Biologics Inc. recorded a total of 2.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -19.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter increasing by 15.96%.

Is the stock of SYN attractive?

In related news, CEO and CFO, SHALLCROSS STEVEN A bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.49, for a total value of 24,595. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.