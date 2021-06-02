Should You Buy The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares fell to a low of $72.49 before closing at $72.69. Intraday shares traded counted 1.89 million, which was -1.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.87M. TD’s previous close was $72.10 while the outstanding shares total 1.82B. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.29, and a growth ratio of 0.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.75, with weekly volatility at 1.27% and ATR at 0.93. The TD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $42.48 and a $73.85 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.82% on 06/01/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Diversified company The Toronto-Dominion Bank as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $131.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

TD were able to record 20.5 billion as free cash flow during the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -577.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 20.88 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, The Toronto-Dominion Bank recorded a total of 5.74 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -19.44% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/26/2021 quarter reducing by -3.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.11 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.64 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.82B with the recently reported earning now reading 1.59 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/26/2021 (1.62 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TD attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.07%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Toronto-Dominion Bank. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.56.