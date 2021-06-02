Should You Buy Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.20, with weekly volatility at 6.55% and ATR at 1.28. The OPEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.55 and a $39.24 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.75% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.97 before closing at $15.23. Intraday shares traded counted 9.36 million, which was 22.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 12.12M. OPEN’s previous close was $15.66 while the outstanding shares total 565.38M.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company Opendoor Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OPEN, the company has in raw cash 2.18 billion on their books with 596.56 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.14 billion total, with 643.69 million as their total liabilities.

OPEN were able to record -408.85 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 677.66 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -404.71 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, Opendoor Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 747.27 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -68.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter reducing by -77.62%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 650.14 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 97.13 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 565.38M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.48 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (-0.46 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OPEN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OPEN attractive?

In related news, Director, Keffer Pueo bought 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.85, for a total value of 1,002,797. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO, WHEELER CARRIE now sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 133,161. Also, CEO, Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 625,687 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.93 per share, with a total market value of 9,341,507. Following this completion of disposal, the Head of Legal, Stevens Elizabeth Ann now holds 129,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,931,763. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.40%.