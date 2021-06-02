Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is down -0.66% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.40, with weekly volatility at 5.29% and ATR at 0.08. The SHIP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.39 and a $5.84 high. Intraday shares traded counted 4.31 million, which was 53.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.18M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.96% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.01 before closing at $1.05. SHIP’s previous close was $1.01 while the outstanding shares total 156.22M. The firm has a beta of 0.81.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $162.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.83 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 9.57 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 156.22M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (-0.01 cents a share).

Is the stock of SHIP attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 59.60%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SHIP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.50.