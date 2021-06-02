New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) moved down -27.33% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.41% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.80 before closing at $11.09. Intraday shares traded counted 35.1 million, which was -71.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 20.50M. EDU’s previous close was $10.23 while the outstanding shares total 1.69B. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.21, and a growth ratio of 1.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.35, with weekly volatility at 6.60% and ATR at 0.85. The EDU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.05 and a $19.97 high.

Investors have identified the Education & Training Services company New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.37 billion total, with 3.18 billion as their total liabilities.

EDU were able to record 825.59 million as free cash flow during the 10/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 666.77 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 825.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 10/26/2021 quarter of the year, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. recorded a total of 1.19 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 22.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 10/26/2021 quarter increasing by 25.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 539.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 651.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.69B with the recently reported earning now reading 0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 10/26/2021 (0.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EDU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EDU attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.