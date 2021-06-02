Micron Technology Inc. (MU) moved down -41.9% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta of 1.25, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.85, and a growth ratio of 0.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.12, with weekly volatility at 2.81% and ATR at 2.67. The MU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $42.25 and a $96.96 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.01% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $83.62 before closing at $84.15. Intraday shares traded counted 11.01 million, which was 46.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 20.68M. MU’s previous close was $84.14 while the outstanding shares total 1.12B.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Micron Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $94.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MU, the company has in raw cash 6.51 billion on their books with 323.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.28 billion total, with 5.43 billion as their total liabilities.

MU were able to record -732.0 million as free cash flow during the 10/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.12 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 5.02 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 10/05/2021 quarter of the year, Micron Technology Inc. recorded a total of 6.24 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.08% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 10/05/2021 quarter increasing by 7.42%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.59 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.65 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.12B with the recently reported earning now reading 0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 10/05/2021 (0.90 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MU attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Business Officer, Sadana Sumit sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 79.33, for a total value of 2,497,944. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Zinsner David now sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 639,140. Also, SVP, General Counsel&Secretary, Poppen Joel L sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 79.66 per share, with a total market value of 397,016. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Zinsner David now holds 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 725,691. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

25 out of 31 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Micron Technology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $116.05.