MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG): The Fundamentals Have Changed

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) shares fell to a low of $14.60 before closing at $14.69. Intraday shares traded counted 2.32 million, which was 24.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.07M. MTG’s previous close was $14.72 while the outstanding shares total 338.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.78, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.42, and a growth ratio of 1.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.82, with weekly volatility at 2.12% and ATR at 0.38. The MTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.01 and a $15.68 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.20% on 06/01/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company MGIC Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

MTG were able to record 197.59 million as free cash flow during the 07/21/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -103.91 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 198.03 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTG attractive?

In related news, EVP-Sales&Bus. Dev-Mtg Gty Ins, Hughes James J. sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.39, for a total value of 1,151,686. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LEHMAN MICHAEL E now bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 67,901. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

9 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MGIC Investment Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.65.