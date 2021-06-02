Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) moved down -19.73% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.68, with weekly volatility at 4.05% and ATR at 15.86. The COIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $208.00 and a $429.54 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.9 million, which was 67.27% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.90M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.01% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $238.10 before closing at $238.93. COIN’s previous close was $236.54 while the outstanding shares total 217.97M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 102.19.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Coinbase Global Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $52.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COIN, the company has in raw cash 2.01 billion on their books with 6.22 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.67 billion total, with 7.26 billion as their total liabilities.

COIN were able to record 3.41 billion as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.45 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.41 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 234.07 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.57 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 217.97M with the recently reported earning now reading 9.72 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (3.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COIN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COIN attractive?

In related news, Director, Andreessen Marc L sold 17,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 226.65, for a total value of 3,960,295. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Andreessen Horowitz LSV Fund I now sold 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,960,295. Also, 10% Owner, a16z Seed-III, LLC sold 17,473 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 24. The shares were price at an average price of 226.65 per share, with a total market value of 3,960,295. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Haun Kathryn now holds 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,275. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

10 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coinbase Global Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $402.07.