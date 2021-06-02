Can Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Offer Investors Safety?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.10, with weekly volatility at 5.12% and ATR at 11.24. The SNOW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $184.71 and a $429.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.76 million, which was 20.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.76M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.17% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $235.51 before closing at $240.81. SNOW’s previous close was $238.03 while the outstanding shares total 285.16M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Snowflake Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $71.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SNOW, the company has in raw cash 820.18 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.3 billion total, with 789.26 million as their total liabilities.

SNOW were able to record -45.42 million as free cash flow during the 09/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 693.22 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -45.42 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/29/2021 quarter of the year, Snowflake Inc. recorded a total of 190.47 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -75.83% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/29/2021 quarter increasing by 16.19%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNOW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNOW attractive?

In related news, CEO and Chairman, Slootman Frank sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 231.85, for a total value of 7,314,004. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Scarpelli Michael now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,083,718. Also, 10% Owner, ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L bought 76,987 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 196.91 per share, with a total market value of 15,159,218. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L now holds 49,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,840,589. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

13 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Snowflake Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SNOW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $296.28.