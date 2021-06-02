Can Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Offer Investors Safety?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) previous close was $0.50 while the outstanding shares total 200.12M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.78. ACST’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.56% on 06/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $0.4865 before closing at $0.51. Intraday shares traded counted 5.51 million, which was 60.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.90M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.38, with weekly volatility at 5.79% and ATR at 0.05. The ACST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.17 and a $1.22 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Acasti Pharma Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $101.48 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 30.2 million total, with 2.25 million as their total liabilities.

ACST were able to record -12.63 million as free cash flow during the 08/18/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 12.31 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -12.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 36000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 45000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 200.12M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/18/2021 (-0.02 cents a share).

Is the stock of ACST attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.