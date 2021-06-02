Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) shares fell to a low of $129.58 before closing at $130.01. Intraday shares traded counted 2.69 million, which was -5.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.56M. KMB’s previous close was $130.63 while the outstanding shares total 338.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.52, and a growth ratio of 7.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.79, with weekly volatility at 1.50% and ATR at 2.20. The KMB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $128.02 and a $160.16 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.47% on 06/01/21.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Kimberly-Clark Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $44.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KMB, the company has in raw cash 320.0 million on their books with 1.27 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.14 billion total, with 6.69 billion as their total liabilities.

KMB were able to record 23.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/23/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 17.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 321.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/23/2021 quarter of the year, Kimberly-Clark Corporation recorded a total of 4.74 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/23/2021 quarter reducing by -1.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.15 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.59 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 338.20M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.76 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/23/2021 (1.80 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KMB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KMB attractive?

In related news, President, EMEA, Wilkinson Tristram sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 137.88, for a total value of 198,551. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DECHERD ROBERT W now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 398,015. Also, President, Asia Pacific, Powell Aaron sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 30. The shares were price at an average price of 151.38 per share, with a total market value of 1,311,412. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, KCNA, Underhill Kimberly K now holds 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,733,820. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

4 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kimberly-Clark Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KMB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $141.95.