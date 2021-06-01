ZI Stock: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Is Still Worth a Bite

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) previous close was $44.25 while the outstanding shares total 178.80M. ZI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.95% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.69 before closing at $43.83. Intraday shares traded counted 1.58 million, which was 18.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.93M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.42, with weekly volatility at 3.85% and ATR at 2.28. The ZI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.83 and a $64.40 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 485.5 million total, with 348.2 million as their total liabilities.

ZI were able to record 88.3 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -39.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 93.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 153.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 33.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter increasing by 8.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 21.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 131.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 178.80M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.36 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/16/2021 (0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Schuck Henry sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.10, for a total value of 16,038,227. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Hays Joseph Christopher now sold 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 549,443. Also, 10% Owner, DO Holdings (WA), LLC sold 240,050 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 45.39 per share, with a total market value of 10,896,391. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Brown Kirk Norman now holds 240,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,896,391. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.82%.

12 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.18.