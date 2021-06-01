UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI): The Fundamentals Have Changed

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.52% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $45.53 before closing at $46.05. Intraday shares traded counted 1.29 million, which was -26.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.02M. UGI’s previous close was $45.36 while the outstanding shares total 208.93M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.19, and a growth ratio of 1.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.97, with weekly volatility at 1.31% and ATR at 0.83. The UGI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.54 and a $46.73 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company UGI Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UGI, the company has in raw cash 472.0 million on their books with 391.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.38 billion total, with 1.89 billion as their total liabilities.

UGI were able to record 342.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 115.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 646.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for UGI Corporation (UGI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, UGI Corporation recorded a total of 2.58 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/09/2021 quarter increasing by 25.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.91 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 671.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 208.93M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.34 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/09/2021 (1.99 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UGI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UGI attractive?

In related news, Director, Dosch Ted A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 37.46, for a total value of 374,631. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SCHLANGER MARVIN O now sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 458,011. Also, Director, Bort M Shawn sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 37.89 per share, with a total market value of 483,106. Following this completion of disposal, the President of Subsidiary, Hartz Joseph L. now holds 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 684,783. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UGI Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UGI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.25.