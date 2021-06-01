Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares fell to a low of $18.82 before closing at $20.28. Intraday shares traded counted 1.35 million, which was -63.04% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 828.30K. EOSE’s previous close was $21.21 while the outstanding shares total 51.13M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.57, with weekly volatility at 12.64% and ATR at 1.48. The EOSE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.70 and a $31.95 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.38% on 05/28/21.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EOSE, the company has in raw cash 100.72 million on their books with 1.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 107.39 million total, with 22.19 million as their total liabilities.

EOSE were able to record -14.19 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -21.14 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -9.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 100000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 64000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 51.13M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.42 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (-0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EOSE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EOSE attractive?

In related news, Director, DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.57, for a total value of 291,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 21.54%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EOSE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.00.