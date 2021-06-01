RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.58% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $260.27 before closing at $262.47. Intraday shares traded counted 1.44 million, which was -23.97% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.16M. RNG’s previous close was $258.39 while the outstanding shares total 90.63M. The firm has a beta of 0.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.90, with weekly volatility at 3.48% and ATR at 12.55. The RNG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $229.00 and a $449.00 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company RingCentral Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RNG, the company has in raw cash 463.07 million on their books with 37.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 743.7 million total, with 444.36 million as their total liabilities.

RNG were able to record 18.48 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -176.79 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 36.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, RingCentral Inc. recorded a total of 352.36 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.08% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 5.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 96.98 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 255.38 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 90.63M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (-0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RNG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RNG attractive?

In related news, President & COO, Eswaran Anand sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 260.99, for a total value of 1,511,133. As the sale deal closes, the CEO & Chairman, Shmunis Vladimir now sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,562,797. Also, Chief Strategy Officer, Shah Praful sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were price at an average price of 240.80 per share, with a total market value of 32,990. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CAO & General Counsel, Marlow John H now holds 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,201,609. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

21 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RingCentral Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RNG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $434.86.