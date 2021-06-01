Is Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Still Worth A Bite?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) shares fell to a low of $68.13 before closing at $69.74. Intraday shares traded counted 1.73 million, which was -29.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.34M. SCCO’s previous close was $69.19 while the outstanding shares total 773.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.44, and a growth ratio of 2.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.23, with weekly volatility at 2.32% and ATR at 2.80. The SCCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.45 and a $83.29 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.79% on 05/28/21.

Investors have identified the Copper company Southern Copper Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $53.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.04 billion total, with 1.37 billion as their total liabilities.

SCCO were able to record 550.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 83.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 782.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, Southern Copper Corporation recorded a total of 2.53 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 32.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter increasing by 7.18%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 943.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.59 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 773.10M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.99 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (0.99 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCCO attractive?

In related news, Director, ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.13, for a total value of 88,148. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA now sold 91,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,162,872. Also, Chairman of the Board, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 78.17 per share, with a total market value of 8,477,480. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,815,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Southern Copper Corporation. 9 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCCO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.33.