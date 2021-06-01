Is Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) Still Worth A Bite?

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.26, with weekly volatility at 8.57% and ATR at 0.07. The INUV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.31 and a $2.35 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.49 million, which was 45.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.61M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.72% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $0.73 before closing at $0.77. INUV’s previous close was $0.74 while the outstanding shares total 114.43M. The firm has a beta of 0.94.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company Inuvo Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $88.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.09 million total, with 7.3 million as their total liabilities.

INUV were able to record -2.85 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 9.91 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.44 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Inuvo Inc. recorded a total of 10.62 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -40.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter reducing by -21.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.44 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 9.17 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 114.43M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.02 cents a share).

Is the stock of INUV attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, PISARIS JOHN B sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.45, for a total value of 29,000. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, BARRETT DON WALKER III now sold 41,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 58,976. Also, Chief Operating Officer, BARRETT DON WALKER III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 1.38 per share, with a total market value of 41,400. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel, PISARIS JOHN B now holds 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.10%.