Here’s Why CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Rallying -11.83% to $65.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares fell to a low of $52.36 before closing at $53.17. Intraday shares traded counted 1.27 million, which was 40.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.15M. CF’s previous close was $52.83 while the outstanding shares total 214.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.39, with weekly volatility at 2.35% and ATR at 1.64. The CF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.30 and a $57.19 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.64% on 05/28/21.

Investors have identified the Agricultural Inputs company CF Industries Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CF, the company has in raw cash 804.0 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.49 billion total, with 891.0 million as their total liabilities.

CF were able to record 507.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 121.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 578.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, CF Industries Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 1.05 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/09/2021 quarter reducing by -5.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 759.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 289.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 214.90M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.81 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/09/2021 (0.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CF attractive?

In related news, Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev&SuppChn, Frost Bert A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 56.00, for a total value of 280,000. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. VP and CFO, Bohn Christopher D now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 560,000. Also, Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec, Barnard Douglas C sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were price at an average price of 54.05 per share, with a total market value of 1,113,436. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev&Supp Chn, Frost Bert A now holds 32,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,724,850. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

11 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CF Industries Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $58.06.