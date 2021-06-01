Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.64% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $95.27 before closing at $95.90. Intraday shares traded counted 2.09 million, which was 22.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.71M. EW’s previous close was $94.35 while the outstanding shares total 623.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 71.73, and a growth ratio of 4.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.57, with weekly volatility at 1.64% and ATR at 1.99. The EW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $66.23 and a $98.11 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Edwards Lifesciences Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $58.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.07 billion total, with 799.0 million as their total liabilities.

EW were able to record 194.5 million as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -9.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 300.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation recorded a total of 1.22 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter increasing by 2.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 293.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 923.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 623.20M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (0.54 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EW attractive?

In related news, CVP, Critical Care, Szyman Catherine M. sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 95.29, for a total value of 196,393. As the sale deal closes, the CVP, Critical Care, Szyman Catherine M. now sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 448,300. Also, Chairman & CEO, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 24. The shares were price at an average price of 95.67 per share, with a total market value of 3,156,991. Following this completion of acquisition, the CVP, TAVR, Wood Larry L now holds 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 722,083. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

13 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $99.38.