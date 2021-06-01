Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) previous close was $79.34 while the outstanding shares total 180.98M. The firm has a beta of 2.75. FANG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.92% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $78.5437 before closing at $80.07. Intraday shares traded counted 1.36 million, which was 51.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.78M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.22, with weekly volatility at 3.19% and ATR at 3.49. The FANG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.63 and a $88.75 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Diamondback Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FANG, the company has in raw cash 140.0 million on their books with 191.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 851.0 million total, with 1.87 billion as their total liabilities.

FANG were able to record 328.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 66.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 624.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Diamondback Energy Inc. recorded a total of 1.18 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter increasing by 35.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 613.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 571.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 180.98M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.34 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (2.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FANG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FANG attractive?

In related news, Exec. VP – Land, Hawkins Thomas F. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 83.69, for a total value of 627,674. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Stice Travis D. now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,700,000. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Stice Travis D. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 29. The shares were price at an average price of 85.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,700,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now holds 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 146,747. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

28 out of 35 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Diamondback Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FANG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $101.30.