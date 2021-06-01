Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) has a beta of 2.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.33, and a growth ratio of 1.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.67, with weekly volatility at 7.31% and ATR at 0.10. The CSCW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.31 and a $2.67 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.86% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.00 before closing at $1.02. Intraday shares traded counted 1.52 million, which was 91.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 17.17M. CSCW’s previous close was $1.05 while the outstanding shares total 44.84M.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $94.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.34 million total, with 0.47 million as their total liabilities.

CSCW were able to record -6.67 million as free cash flow during the 10/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.61 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.67 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CSCW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CSCW attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 26.30%.