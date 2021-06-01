At Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.52, with weekly volatility at 1.43% and ATR at 0.12. The WPF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.74 and a $14.51 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.52 million, which was 10.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.69M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.29% on 05/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.39 before closing at $10.40. WPF’s previous close was $10.43 while the outstanding shares total 129.38M.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.41 million total, with 6.1 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of WPF attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, MFN Partners, LP sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.00, for a total value of 45,101,230. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, MFN Partners, LP now bought 207,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,137,345. Also, 10% Owner, MFN Partners, LP bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were price at an average price of 10.30 per share, with a total market value of 2,575,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, MFN Partners, LP now holds 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,125,000.